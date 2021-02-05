Western Australia Covid Lockdown In OVER

WESTERN Australia lockdown is OVER after recording no Covid cases in the past week

Western Australia’s Prime Minister Mark McGowan remarked that he is “so relieved we have got to this point” when he announced at a press conference on Friday, February 5 that Perth, Peel and South West regions would be coming out of lockdown at 6pm that evening, having reported no new local coronavirus cases, and just one in a traveller returning from abroad. The state was plunged into an emergency lockdown when it was discovered that a security guard at a quarantine hotel had tested positive for Covid, and had visited more than 17 establishments before he realised he had the virus.

“I can confirm we will exit lockdown at 6pm tonight. The only reason that could change was if local cases were recorded this afternoon,” the PM said.

Continuing with his good news, Mr McGowan announced that businesses and charities affected by the restrictions would be offered a $500 discount on their electricity bills in the coming weeks.

“The $500 offset will be available to approximately 85,000 eligible Synergy and Horizon customers,’ he said.

“It is estimated to provide, on average, up to two months of bill relief. This is a $43 million package for 85,000 customers.

“I know this won’t cover the cost of a lockdown. I understand, but I hope it does provide some form of help.”

The last-minute lockdown caused chaos, with several WA MPs en route from Perth to Canberra when the restrictions were announced.

