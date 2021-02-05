VALENTINE’S DAY virtual dates with adorable animals, as Cambridgeshire zoo gets ready for Valentine’s Day with a difference.

With coronavirus restrictions preventing people from travelling at the moment one Cambridgeshire Wildlife Park has come up with an inventive idea to allow people to make Valentine’s Day special and memorable.

-- Advertisement --



The Shepreth Wildlife Park in Royston, has decided to set up virtual dates with many of their animals. Lucky people will be able to have a date with any animal from a tiger to a wolf on Valentine’s Day all without leaving the house.

All encounters will be one-to-one with the animal of your choice, and the keeper of course. The dates will be unique to the individual booking them and will be held via video call. Lucky participants will be able to choose from over 20 animals to have on a date.

During the video call date keeper will be on hand to answer any questions that you may have, and participants will also be given the chance to see their chosen animal being fed by the keeper.

The list to choose from is quite long and includes an aardvark, emu and wallaby, farm animals such as an Alpaca, pony or donkey, a Maned wolf, Owls and even a red panda, a Scottish wildcat and a tiger.

The VIP virtual dates will require a donation of £50 and will include a certificate. Calls will be held over Zoom, WhatsApp and FaceTime.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valentine’s Day Virtual Dates with Adorable animals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.