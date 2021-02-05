UK Staycations Filling Up For Summer

UK staycations are already filling up for summer as Brits forego foreign holidays

With little sign of foreign travel restrictions easing anytime soon, Brits looking for a little respite are turning to staycations for a summer break instead. However, holiday bosses have warned that anyone planning a country break needs to get their skates on as many facilities are more than 70 per cent full already, with holiday website Independent Cottages claiming that bookings are already flooding in for Christmas 2021.

Steve Jarvis, co-founder of Independent Cottages states, “Even though we’re still only in the first month of the year some of our more popular areas are already booked up.

“For example, Pembrokeshire in Wales is proving to be the most sought-after area so far with nearly 70 per cent of properties already booked for key weeks this summer.”

British holiday camps such as Haven, Centre Parcs and Butlins are already under fire after reports that their prices have jumped extortionately for Easter as they receive a surge in bookings for those wanting to get away this spring.

Likewise, Cottages.com has seen a remarkable amount of enquiries, with more than 8,000 bookings over the last weekend alone, more than a quarter of those for picturesque Devon and Cornwall.

Commenting on the sort of prices people can expect to pay for their summer staycations, Mr Jarvis said: “Typically, some holiday home owners offer ‘early bird’ discounts at the start of the season.

“But, like all hospitality businesses, they have been hit hard during the lockdowns and have remained closed for months. Coupled with the late start of the 2021 season and a higher-than-normal level of demand expected, it is unlikely that holiday makers will see significant discounts for the foreseeable future.

“Our advice is to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.”

