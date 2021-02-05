Tribute to ‘illustrious thinker’ María Zambrano on the 30th anniversary of her death.

AN annual celebration of the life of philosopher María Zambrano was held at the grave of the philosopher in Velez-Malaga to mark three decades since she passed away.

Though this year, due to Covid, the remembrance ceremony in honour of the inspiration for the María Zambrano Foundation was slightly lower key and attended by representatives of the council.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer said: “We are here to recognise a woman far ahead of her time and a benchmark in many aspects of daily life, equality for women, peace, democracy and many other fundamental values of society.”

“María Zambrano is a world reference in philosophical thought and it is an honour to host in Velez-Malaga a legacy of her life and work; besides being the main axis of the rich cultural heritage of Velez-Malaga, which we aspire to consolidate as a ‘City of Culture and Thought’.”

He added that the council and the Foundation work constantly so that “the life and work of the thinker continue to live, occupy the place it deserves and be known by the new generations”.

Secretary of the María Zambrano Foundation, Luis Ortega, stressed: “Velez-Malaga is an international reference point for study and research of the illustrious thinker, which has also been promoted by recently recovering the Centre for Studies on Exile, which is a unique documentation centre in Spain that is currently working to digitise both the works and other important documents on Zambrano for later dissemination in digital format.”

The culture department and the foundation are planning to stage a number of activities and exhibitions this year to mark the 30th anniversary, which will be adapted as far as possible to the current health situation.´

“María Zambrano belongs to a generation of extraordinary women who demanded a radical change in the western culture of the 20th century,” said Ortega.

Many conferences and research studies have been dedicated to the philosopher, in recognition of her thoughts, work, “influence on the universal culture of Spain and being a world reference in this discipline”.

