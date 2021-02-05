Torrox offers training in detecting gender violence among elderly

Torrox offers training in detecting gender violence among the elderly.

THE aim is to train all municipality workers in the different sectors in contact with older people to help them detect and care for those suffering gender violence.

Torrox Council has organised an online training course for professionals who work with the elderly, subsidised by the Department of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Board of Andalusia, and by the State Pact against gender violence of the Ministry of Equality.

Mayor, Óscar Medina, explained that as well as detection, the course aims to “raise awareness about the problem and incidence of violence gender among older women”.

“We want to promote training that guarantees the improvement of assistance, help, and protection to victims of gender violence as well as the improvement of the institutional response to the victims of violence through coordination and networking,” he said.

The course will run from February 8 to February 19.

To find out more email juridico.igualdad@torrox.es or call 952 539 513 ext. 141.

