THIEVES have a change of heart and return devastated pensioner’s stolen dog

What could have been a heart-breaking story has turned into one which is more heart-warming, as a group of thieves who stole a pensioner’s beloved rescue dog responded to her emotional Facebook plea and returned the stolen pooch. Daisy the Cocker Spaniel was filmed on a neighbour’s dash cam being bundled into a white van outside her home in Kent on January 18 in broad daylight.

-- Advertisement --



Daisy’s devastated owner, 76-year-old Pam Nash, took to Facebook to plead for the safe return of her treasured pet, and the dognappers must have had a change of heart, or a pang of conscience at least, as the pooch miraculously appeared back in Pam’s garden on Tuesday night, February 2.

In a Facebook post Pam, a retired lecturer, wrote: “Daisy is now home. Returned overnight. Thank you to everyone who helped us get her back.

Ms Nash’s daughter said: “We are thrilled that she’s home and so grateful to everybody that helped get her back and home.”

Daisy was adopted by Pam and her husband only a few weeks ago, but has quickly won a place in their hearts and become a valued member of the family.

“Please can you let us have her back, she really has been our pride and joy during lockdown.

“Please let us have her back. Please have a heart,” Pam’s emotional Facebook post read.

When Daisy was swiped, Inspector Steve Kent of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit said: “The loss of a pet has a devastating effect on victims and our officers will pursue all potential lines of enquiry to recover a dog.

“Daisy is a rescue dog who was taken in by two pensioners.

“It is very sad that she has suddenly been snatched from her new and loving family and we want to get her back.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thieves Have A Change Of Heart And Return Pensioner’s Dog”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.