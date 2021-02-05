Teenage Stowaway Survives 19,000ft Flight From London To Holland Clinging Onto Landing Gear.

A TEENAGER survived a flight from London to Holland after clinging to the landing gear in sub-zero conditions at an altitude of 19,000ft. The 16-year-old boy was found on a jet that landed at Maastricht Airport and is in the hospital suffering from hypothermia.

A spokesman for the airport told DutchNews.nl the teen “had tremendous luck to get through this”. The Turkish Airlines cargo flight of an hour was operated by an Airbus A330 that had arrived from London Stansted.

According to a tweet from the Dutch Royal Marechaussee, a police branch of the Netherlands armed forces, the teenage Kenyan is relatively well considering his ordeal. They added that authorities would be investigating potential human trafficking links in connection with the stowaway, who was discovered in the space next to the aircraft landing gear.

A spokesman for Maastricht Aachen Airport told Netherlands news live that stowaways on aeroplanes are rare, and most people sadly don’t survive the journey. Most stowaways in the lower part of the wheel well either freeze to death or fall from hiding places during flight- Stansted Airport has been asked to comment.

According to Dutch aviation publication, Lucktvaart Nieeus, the only cargo flight to land from London at Maastricht Airport in Limburg yesterday was TK6305, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 Freighter.

