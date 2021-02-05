Taylor Swift Being Sued By Utah Theme Park Evermore Over Album Name

Taylor Swift Being Sued By Utah Theme Park Evermore Over Album Name. image: twitter

TAYLOR SWIFT Being Sued By Utah Theme Park Evermore Over Album Name, claiming millions of dollars in damages

Pop star Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album in December 2020, called ‘Evermore‘, and now, a theme park that opened in Utah in 2018, also called ‘Evermore’, has filed a lawsuit against the singer in the US District Court in Utah, claiming millions of dollars in damages., plus all legal costs of any court case.

The owners of the park are claiming that Swift’s album title has caused confusion over whether the theme park has links to Swift herself and that their trademark, which covers their merchandise, has been diluted as a result, because Swift had started promoting her album via her own merchandise using the ‘Evermore’ name.

It is reported by Sky News that the claim states that traffic to the theme park’s website has ‘experienced a dramatic departure from typical levels’ since Swift released her album in December, and the park has been appearing lower down in Google searches as a result, and apparently the owners are also claiming infringement on their merchandise designs.


Ms Swift’s lawyers, in response to the lawsuit, have reportedly called the park’s claims “frivolous and irresponsible”, saying, “Your client has suffered no damages whatsoever, and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift’s album release creates a ‘marketing opportunity’ for your client’s troubled theme park”.

