Super Model Naomi Campbell Donates ‘Fantastic Gift’ to NHS Key Workers at St Georges Hospital.

SUPERMODEL Naomi Campbell has donated 600 pre-packaged food gift bags to frontline workers at London’s St George’s Hospital. The food bags contain items such as pasta, sauces, juices, and cakes so that NHS frontline workers at St George’s Hospital in Tooting can quickly prepare a healthy lunch or dinner.

Campbell, 50, has worked with Giuseppe Cipriani, the man behind the famous Harry’s Bar in Venice, to create the packages. The model previously teamed up with Giuseppe to deliver food baskets across New York City to various hospital groups in December.

Actress and businesswoman Campbell decided to give the packages to workers at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, which is part of St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, as it was close to Streatham, the south London area where Campbell grew up.

She told the NHS staff: “Thank you for devoting yourself to being a frontline worker during the pandemic of COVID-19. “I wanted to acknowledge and appreciate the risk you have been taking to keep London safe. Please enjoy this small token of appreciation as a form of gratitude for your hard work and efforts during these difficult times.’’

Miss Campbell, who has spent much of lockdown in the US, recently appeared on the catwalk in Fendi’s fashion show at Paris Haute Couture week.

