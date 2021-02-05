THE strange death of a ship owner tragically occurred as he became unwell and headed to the local health centre for a PCR test.

The town of Malpica de Bergantiños, in La Coruña has been left in shock after the skipper of a boat, Rubén Alberto Rodríguez Arcay, aged only 42 years old collapsed while waiting for PCR test.

-- Advertisement --



Rubén was previously thought to be healthy, but had approached the Bergantiños Clinic after he became unwell in hopes of getting a PCR screening for COVID-19. While he was waiting the ship owner mysteriously collapsed according to Galician media. This was before the test could even be performed.

The tragic death happened on Monday at around 7:30 pm on the third floor of the health centre, and shocked witnesses were unable to do anything to help save his life. At the moment the cause of Rubén’s collapse and death is not known.

Shocked witnesses sounded the alarm and local police of Carballo and an ambulance from 061 rushed to the health centre. Tragically it was not possible to save Rubén’s life and the judicial authorities ordered his body to be transferred in order for an autopsy to be carried out.

The small town of Malpica de Bergantiños where Rubén lived is in shock over the death. The number of inhabitants of the town runs to less than 6000 people and the mayor has expressed his dismay at the tragic news of the death. Rubén leaves behind an orphaned daughter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Strange Death of a Ship Owner Leaves Orphaned Daughter Behind”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.