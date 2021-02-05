Singer James Blunt To Be Reunited With His Stolen Belongings In Ibiza

SINGER James Blunt Reunited With His Stolen Belongings In Ibiza as Spanish police arrest two brothers



James Blunt, the 46-year-old award-winning singer, had more than 100 items stolen from his luxury villa in Ibiza last month, including family heirlooms of sentimental value, and now, thanks to excellent work by the island’s Guardia Civil police force, James is about to be reunited with his valuables.

Stolen items had included a bayonet from when James served in the military and a pocket watch that belonged to his grandfather, and now, as a result of ‘Operation Second’, the police arrested two brothers who had been previously been arrested for burglary four years ago.

Also picked up was one other man, all three thought to be responsible for a string of robberies on the island, and the police have released a video of a warehouse they discovered which contains as much as £250,000 worth of stolen items, and police are waiting for the owners to identify their belongings.

The two brothers have reportedly been released to bail, much to the disgust of some of the burglary victims, as one victim, Toni, told El Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera, “What else do these criminals have to do to get into prison? It is crazy and very difficult to understand. They have been arrested with the tools they use for the heist and with stolen property, but now they are back on the streets”.

Ever the joker, James Blunt commented about the stolen items, “The thieves took about 100 items, including a black and white cowhide rug that my wife didn’t like, so I suspect she could be involved”.

