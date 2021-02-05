Silhouette Challenge filter warning: it can be reversed to show naked body

ONE of the most recent viral challenges on TikTok has been the Sihouette Challenge, but now there have been warnings that the filter can be removed to see the naked image.

The movement, with more than 600 million views of the hashtag #silhouettechallenge on TikTok, began as something positive that sought to promote the normalization of all body types. Some publications have reached more than 30 million views.

However, like many things on the internet, some people have found the need to sour it for others and tutorials explaining how to remove the filter used in the challenge to reveal the naked or scantily dressed people underneath, have been shared online, mainly on YouTube.

The challenge consists of women posing in front of the camera naked or with little clothing with a red filter, apparently Snapchat’s ‘vin rouge’, as a shield so that only the outline of their body is visible. It started out as a way to empower women and help them to feel good about their own bodies.

A young photographer shared a video on TikTok itself warning how easy it is to reverse the process and advising users to be careful.

These types of instructions were also shared on other social networks such as Twitter and Reddit, where some accounts were offering to edit the TikTok videos upon request, BuzzFeed News reported.

