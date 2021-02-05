Prison for New Suspect in ‘El Melillero’ Acid Attacker Case

A COURT in Malaga have detained a new suspect accused of trying to help acid attacker Jose Arcadio, ‘El melillero,’ escape.

The Malaga court ordered a new suspect to prison accused of helping El melillero escape justice after he allegedly threw acid in the faces of his ex-girlfriend and her friend in January.

The suspect has been jailed without bail pending a trial accused of harbouring a fugitive.

Police continue to search for everyone who helped El melillero hide during the four days he went on the run after the acid attack.

Jose Arcadio is also in prison pending trial accused of attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and her friend after he allegedly threw acid in their faces in January.

The man has denied the charges, and reportedly refused to speak to police when he was arrested.

According to media reports, his ex-girlfriend gave Arcadio’s name to police before she was admitted to hospital.

The news comes after it emerged El melillero was previously sentenced to seven months in prison after battering another ex-partner.

The incident took place at a nightclub in Marbella in August in 2016 when the man is said to have argued with the ex-girlfriend, who he shares a child with.

According to witnesses, Arcadio punched the woman before dragging her by her hair in the nightclub. He later followed her outside where he punched her in the body.

At the same trial, the man was acquitted of threatening his ex-partner several days later by phone.

