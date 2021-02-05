POLICE attribute Madrid’s gas explosion to a leak outside of the building.

In the Madrid gas explosion that killed four people it was previously discovered that three of the boilers in the parish building were not registered.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion and the Judicial Police of the Central Police Station have taken numerous statements from witnesses, including a priest who had told officers they had been without heating for some days before the incident.

The police investigation has made the initial conclusion that the gas leak that caused the building on Toledo Street in Madrid to explode occurred outside of the building. This means that the responsibility for the leak falls with the Naturgy company, who is the service distributor as reports El Pais.

The investigation has reached the conclusion that a ruptured pipe outside had caused a gas leak, and the gas was then able to enter the building.

Gabriel Benedicto, the parish priest of the Virgen de la Paloma Parish had spoken out to assure people that neither he nor the electrician that tragically died during the explosion had manipulated any of the boilers found in the building.

Benedicto said, “As a parish priest, and in light of the information, internal testimonies and data that we have so far, what I can tell you is that everything that happened occurred in such a short period of time that we did not even have time to be aware of what was happening, ”

“We were six people who perceived, in just a few minutes, a strange smell of gas in four different points: patio, ground floor, fifth floor and sixth floor. But there was no time for anything other than to notice that smell.”

