Plans For Female Ministers To Be Given Paid Maternity Leave

A new draft bill was announced in Parliament today (Thursday) that proposes to allow female cabinet ministers to take up to six months of paid maternity leave, in an aim to protect new mothers while promoting women in politics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a written statement, said, “The choice between taking leave to recover from childbirth and care for a new-born child or resigning from office is not acceptable in modern times”.

The law, if passed, would come one hundred years after the election of the first-ever female member of parliament, and women’s rights campaigners said it was long overdue.

They called for the government to extend this law to cover all other lawmakers as well, as, under the present system, lawmakers are allowed to take time paid time off after giving birth, but there is no formal leave provision.

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, who is expecting a baby soon is likely to be the first minister to benefit from this new law.

Boris Johnson has previously attracted criticism for the fact that his senior teams are mainly male, with only six of the current 26 cabinet members being female.

