New Line 9 bridge in Benissa
QUISI VIADUCT: New bridge for new Trams Photo credit: FGV

THE regional government’s Cabinet, the Consell, approved plans for a new €12.029 million bridge on the Benidorm-Denia railway line.

It will substitute the existing viaduct over Benissa’s Quisi ravine as this was built more than a century ago and will not be able to take the weight of the new electro-diesel Trams.

These will be introduced once modernisation of Line 9, which began in 2015, has been completed, the regional rail operator, FGV explained.

