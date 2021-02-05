Morocco Furious At Footage of Spanish Security Abusing Migrant Minors

MOROCCO has met with the Spanish ambassador to Rabat to express their anger at footage of Spanish security officials abusing migrant minors in the Canary Islands.

Morrocco’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has reportedly summoned the Spanish ambassador in Rabat to an urgent meeting following allegations of abuse against Moroccan minors in a Canary Islands migrant camp.

On Sunday (January 31st), Spanish media released footage of Spanish security personnel beating and kicking a seemingly unconscious Morrocan youth as he lay on the floor of a migrant centre in the Canaries. Another migrant can be heard crying “he’s my brother… he’s my brother” in the shocking video.

Rabat has summoned the ambassador for Spain to the foreign ministry to “express Morrocco’s concerns over these events” according to local media reports. The case has outraged the Moroccan public, with many taking to social media to vent their anger at the alleged police brutality.

The incident has recalled painful memories of the death of Elias Taheri, an 18-year old Moroccan teen who died at an Almeria migrant centre after allegedly being assaulted by staff in July 2019. The treatment of migrants in the Canary Islands has sparked controversy in Spain, with reports of xenophobic attacks and police brutality appearing across the country’s press.

