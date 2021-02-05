Meghan Markle Loses Poles Position To Camilla In A Popularity Survey.

MEGHAN MARKLE has been dealt a huge blow as her popularity dropped below Camilla’s in a recent YouGov survey. Research data and analyst group YouGov has released its latest results on a rolling poll focused on the popularity of the 15 most prominent members of the Royal Family.

According to respondents polled between October and December 2020, Meghan is trailing behind Camilla – who had once been brutally dubbed the “most hated woman in Britain”. Perhaps not too surprisingly, in the top 15 charts on the popularity of royals, Meghan now ranks 11th. Among the 1,515 British adults interviewed, 32 per cent have a positive opinion of the Duchess while 25 per cent have a neutral one.

However, a staggering 40 per cent said to hold a negative opinion on the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan appears to be more popular among millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – with 41 per cent of the polled in this age bracket having a positive opinion of her.

Among older generations, however, she is seen under a positive light by fewer people. Out of the members of Generation X, born between 1965 to 1980, surveyed, 28 per cent has a positive opinion of Meghan, a number which drops to 26 per cent when Baby Boomers, people born between 1964, are taken into account.

Camilla, who has historically ranked in the lower half of the chart, appears to have gained popularity and has overtaken the Duchess of Sussex. Out of the 1,430 people polled between October and December 2020, 37 per cent said to have a positive opinion of the Duchess of Cornwall, 30 had a neutral opinion and 26 a negative one.

