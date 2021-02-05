MATT RICHARDSON To Replace Rufus Hound On BBC’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ after Hound tests positive for Covid-19

This year’s series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ has only been on BBC screens for three weeks and already two of its celebrities have dropped out.

The first to quit the show, last week, was Denise Van Outen, who took a nasty fall on the ice and damaged her shoulder, and was consequently replaced by Olympian Amy Tinkler, and now, comedian Rufus Hound has tested positive a second time for Covid-19, so BBC bosses asked him to leave the show for obvious safety reasons.

Hound is being replaced by another comedian and TV presenter, Matt Richardson, who will partner up this Saturday night on the rink with professional skater Vicky Ogden.

Richardson is probably best-known for presenting Virgin Radio UK’s drive time show since 2016, as well as ITV2’s ‘The Extra Factor’ in 2013, with the late Caroline Flack, before more recently moving on to Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live with Christine Lampard, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Just Tattoo of Us: The Aftermath, and E4’s The Hangover Games.

