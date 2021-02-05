Mass Protests in Macedonia After Explicit Photo Group Exposed

HUNDREDS of women have joined mass protests in North Macedonia after a Telegram group sharing explicit private photos was exposed.

Jovna Sabo (Public Room) hosted thousands of explicit pictures of Macedonian girls and women, many obtained through hacking social media accounts. Alongside photos were the names and contact details of many of the victims, causing several women to face further harassment. Four men have been arrested in connection to the group according to Macedonian media, with police seizing electronic devices during raids on their homes.

Protesters marched from the Interior Ministry to the Public Prosecutors office in central Skopje, the capital of the southeast European country, demanding that those responsible for the shocking group face prosecution. A gender violence lawyer, Marta Gusar, addressed the crowd and announced that she too had been a victim of Jovna Sabo.

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev, announced that the government will not allow widespread cyber harassment to go unpunished while the small country’s justice ministry said it will amend laws to make stalking an offense. The Macedonian case has highlighted the sinister rise of online harassment, with similar scandals having recently unfolded in South Korea and the Republic of Ireland.

