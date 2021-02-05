THE Junta de Andalucia has announced plans to carry out mass Covid tests in 12 Malaga towns in the next few days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Families at the Junta de Andalucia, 12 towns will carry out screenings to detect new cases of Covid.

-- Advertisement --



Those towns include Villanueva de Tapia, Fuente de Piedra, Almachar, Riogordo, Pizarra, Istan, Ojen, Macharaviaya, Algatocin, Jubrique, Benaojan and Cortes de la Frontera.

In total, mass screenings will be carried out in 60 Andalucian towns, with dates announced in the next few days.

Those who voluntarily sign up to receive the test will receive a notification with information about the time and place.

In the province of Almeria, screenings will be carried out in Adra, Bacares, Bayarcal, Bedar, Tíjola, Viator, parts of El Ejido Norte (El Ejido) and parts of Roquetas North (Roquetas de Mar).

In Cadiz, they will take place in Medina Sidonia, San Fernando, San Jose del Valle, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Trebujena, Olvera, Prado del Rey, Benaocaz, El Castor, Grazalema and Torrealhaquime.

In Cordoba they will be carried out in Cabra, Luque , Montemayor and Zuheros and in Huelva in Bollullos Par del Condado, Rociana del Condado, Villablanca and Bonares.

In the province of Granada screenings will be held in Torrenueva Costa, Benamaurel, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Purullena, Albolote, Chauchina and Pulianas.

Finally, in Jaen they will take place in Torredonjimeno, Arquillos, Belmez de la Moraleda, Guarroman, Lupion and Siles, while in the province of Sevilla they will be in Alcolea del Rio, Cazalla de la Sierra, Villamanrique de la Condesa, Almaden de la Plata, Gelves, Villanueva del Rio y Minas, Castilleja de la Cuesta and Guadalcanal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass Covid Testing for 12 Malaga Towns ‘in Coming Days’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.