Malaga College Of Nursing Threatens Legal Action Against Social Media Comments

MALAGA College of Nursing threatens legal action against derogatory comments on social media

Bosses at the College of Nursing in Malaga have indicated their intention to take legal action against social networks if the barrage of online abuse being faced by nursing staff doesn’t stop. While officials said they will always investigate fully any allegation or complaint against one of their members and take the appropriate action, they added that they are fed up with their hardworking staff being abused and insulted on social media.

In a statement, the College said that it will always defend the professionalism and competence of its nurses against “unworthy and degrading comments” and stand “firmly against comments and disqualifications towards our profession and towards our colleagues.”

Responding to an ever-evolving ‘blame culture’ which the coronavirus pandemic has only served to exacerbate, officials are determined to take firm action against internet trolls to send a clear message others that this kind of online degradation will not be tolerated.

The statement went on to point out that “nurses have been fighting in the front line of battle for over a year and continue to do their job in a commendable way, caring for and attending to their patients.”

To this end, the College has redoubled its commitment to “continue to pursue the disclosure of false information, wilful lies and unworthy comments against our profession.”

