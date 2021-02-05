MADRID relaxes Covid restrictions as cases continue to drop

The Community of Madrid has decided to relax some coronavirus restrictions from this Friday, February 5, in response to the drop in new infections and hospitalisation figures. According to the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM), from today, six people will be allowed to socialise at outside terraces instead of four, but the hospitality industry will still have to close its doors at 9pm.

Bars and restaurants can, however, continue to provide take-away services until midnight. The order obliges hospitality establishments to ensure “adequate ventilation, by natural or mechanical means” and reminds customers that they must wear a mask at all times in bars and restaurants “except at the specific time of consumption of food or beverages.”

In another new ruling, the regional government has declared that any suitable public or private facility can now be used by the health services if deemed necessary, for example, for housing health care workers or those that need to quarantine.

“Until the Government of Spain declares the end of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19, the health authorities of the Community of Madrid may enable spaces for health use in public or private places that meet the necessary conditions to provide care, whether in consultation or hospitalization,” the Gazette says.

These premises may also be used “to comply with the isolation measures indicated for being in close contact with positive or suspected cases, and to house health professionals.”

