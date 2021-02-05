Loveable Baby Pandas Make Debut Ahead of Chinese New Year

TEN loveable baby pandas made their debut appearance ahead of Chinese New Year.

The lovable and adorable cubs aged from only four to 6 months old made their first public appearance to celebrate the forthcoming lunar New Year. The Chinese lunar New Year is only days away and falls on February 12.

Crowds gathered at the China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Panda as excited visitors waited to see the new cubs, that came out to play for the first time in public in the country’s southwest Sichuan province, on Wednesday.

China is extremely proud of its efforts to preserve the panda species that for many years was considered endangered, they are also a symbol of China and are involved in the country’s cultural diplomacy. In a recent count there were only 44 panda cubs known in the world, and it is thought that over half of them have been bred in China.

According to the the conservation centre all ten of the cubs that came out to play on Wednesday had been born as a result of natural mating.

The cubs put on a fantastic show for visitors and definitely played up to the crowd. One was seen to attempt to escape from his keeper and crawl away while another acted very shyly, and adorably kept using its paws to cover its face.

The keepers shouted a New Year message to all the visitors, ‘Newborn baby pandas from the class of 2020… wish you a happy New Year and lots of good luck in the Year of the Ox.’

