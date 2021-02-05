Lighthouse project takes off in Javea

Linda Hall
NEW ROLE: Lighthouse-keeper’s house and store to become an informal museum Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall is paying an architectural studio €15,488 to draw up plans to restore the Cabo de San Antonio lighthouse buildings.

The studio now has six weeks to prepare designs to convert the lighthouse-keeper’s house and an annexe that was used as a store into an Interpretation Centre, or informal museum, dedicated to the San Antonio marine reserve and the Montgo national park.

The tower where the lighthouse lamp is located is not included, as this is still used to guide shipping, but Jose Chulvi, Javea’s mayor, succeeded in persuading the Ports Authority not to privatise the complex.

Instead, the town hall was granted a 15-year concession, ensuring that it can now be used and enjoyed by the public, Chulvi said.


