Katie Price Says She Is ‘Disabled For Life’ And ‘Waddles Like A Duck’ After Holiday Horror Fall Smashed Both Her Feet.

FORMER glamour model Katie Price has said she is ‘disabled for life’ and ‘waddles like a duck’ after a holiday horror fall smashed both her feet. Price has now been declared disabled after breaking her feet in a freak accident, she says: “I’m crippled and scarred for life.” ‘Bankrupt’ Price broke both feet after jumping over a wall ‘without judging the height’ while on holiday abroad.

The former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star fell off the 25ft wall in a Turkey theme park last year and suffered debilitating injuries to both feet. She had emergency surgery in at the Fortius Clinic in West London, after being flown back by air ambulance. It was later that she was told she will never wear heels again, or be able to walk for more than 20 minutes a day. She also spent time in the Priory Clinic, which specialises in mental health care, after the incident.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, has since applied for a blue badge so she can park next to shops, and is seeking legal advice about her injuries. She added: “I will never be the same, I’ve had to accept that, but I’m staying positive. The accident has changed my life and it’s only just sunk in if I’m honest. I’ve been given two sets of painkillers but I can’t take them because I’m scared of becoming addicted, so I’m just in constant pain. It feels like you’re being electrocuted — like shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day.

“I’ve got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot — I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid. It’s just one thing after another… I know — every day is a nightmare at the moment in the life of the Pricey.”

