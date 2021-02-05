Irish Pubs Win Legal Battle For Massive Insurance Pandemic Payout

IRISH PUBS are celebrating, albeit under lockdown, their victory in a legal case to receive a multi-million pandemic payout from Ireland’s top insurance company.

Pubs and bars in the Republic of Ireland have won a High Court legal battle to receive a massive multi-million pandemic payout from one of the country’s top insurers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the majority of Irish pubs have been mainly closed since St Patrick’s Day – almost a year ago.

FBD Insurance, which represents 1300 pubs, went to great legal lengths to avoid having to pay out millions in “business interruption” compensation – arguing that the clause was written without anticipation for a global pandemic.

Four pubs – three in Dublin and one in the Midlands – took the case to Ireland’s High Court with complaints that their demands for compensation had been met by a “wall of silence” by FBD. The court ruled that the pandemic did not affect FBD’s commitment to give payouts for loss of business, meaning that pubs across the country will now receive massive financial compensation.

The pandemic has crippled Ireland’s famous and lucrative pub industry, with many smaller establishments and those paying Dublin’s high rents expected to never reopen after the pandemic. This legal win for the sector has offered hopes to publicans that they will one day managed to return to pulling pints when the pandemic subsides.

