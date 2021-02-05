A NEW investment fund based in Luxembourg, Vector Innovative (VF) is looking to collect $300 million (€250 million) over the next 19 months to invest in pandemic related industry.

Target companies include pandemic protection, future healthcare, aiding and supporting precision medicine, highly advanced point of care and AI technologies to support the global economy, sustainable healthcare, and life longevity.

-- Advertisement --



Specialist investment advisors with knowledge of the industries under consideration who have recourse to international bodies have been recruited to spotlight potential new and existing businesses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Investment fund set up to target pandemic research”.