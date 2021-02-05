I’m A Celebrity set to return to Wales

I’M A CELEBRITY is set to return to Wales this year and the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec are happy to stay in the UK for another season of the celebrity packed show.

The 2020 show swapped the usual sun, heat, and Australian jungle for Gwrych Castle in north Wales, and is set to do so again if coronavirus restrictions prevent them from returning to Australia this season.

The 19th century castle had been hired for staggering £1 million for the six weeks needed for the show and they have already lined up the castle in case the show needs to return again this year.

The show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are more than happy to stay in the UK if needed, and Ant told Digital Spy magazine that, “If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I’d be very happy.

“We were very welcomed in Wales. There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute. We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”

Dec is also on board with staying in the UK and speaking of the Welsh people said, “The people in Wales were lovely. They made us feel very welcome.

“I had a lovely time. I will miss the sunshine, but I will not miss the jetlag of coming back from Australia.”

