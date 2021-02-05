Illa Promises To Take 30 Per Cent Pay Cut

SALVADOR ILLA promises to take a 30 per cent pay cut if elected

Former Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has vowed to lower his salary by a substantial 30 per cent if he is elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia. Speaking on Friday, February 5, the PSC candidate proposed to take a pay cut to bring him in line with “the highest salary” of a president of another autonomous community, which in this case is that of the Basque Lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu.

“Catalonia needs fairer income, but also fair expenses,” Mr Illa said. “The salary of the President of the Generalitat is three times higher than that of the President of Italy, higher than that of the President of Spain, and higher than that of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” he stressed, while taking part in a live debate with the other presidential candidates.

The former health minister is running as a socialist candidate for the PCP in the Catalan elections, due to take place on February 14. Staying true to his roots, Mr Illa has committed to reforming the health system in Catalonia and declared that his first port of call as Catalan president “will be to fight against Covid-19” because, “the first thing is to protect lives.”

Doubts had been cast over whether the elections could actually take place due to the ongoing risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, but Barcelona’s Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) ruled on Friday, January 29th, that the region’s elections would go ahead as planned, despite an earlier decision by Catalan lawmakers to postpone voting until May due to Covid concerns.

________________________________________________________________________

