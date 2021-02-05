Have your say – help shape the 2021 activities calendar!

WHAT leisure and training activities would you like to see in 2021?

Now is your chance to have your say!

An online survey has been launched in Rincon de la Victoria to find out what preferences people aged 14 and 35 have when it comes to courses, workshops and activities in the town.

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado said: “This new survey aimed at the youngest people in the municipality will serve as a tool to establish actions that promote the development of a training plan that offers greater opportunities for our young people”.

While Councillor Antonio José Martín added that the objective of the survey is “to have the opinion of our young people, to know what their concerns, needs and suggestions are in order to be able to better define youth policies in our municipality”.

The campaign called #tienesmuchoquedecir consists of an online survey where young people can respond and indicate their preferences in relation to which courses they want to be offered or in which recreational activities they are most interested.

The survey is available at: https://forms.gle/hCpkvvKSLMYRS94H7 and on the council’s Facebook page.

