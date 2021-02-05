GROUND-BREAKING STUDY set to give stroke victims psychedelic drug in a bid to rewire their brains quickly.

This will be the first clinical trial of this type and would involve stroke victims being given a low dose of the psychedelic drug DMT. It is hoped that DMT will be able to rewire patients’ brains, and help them recover motor function.

The drug which is also known as the “spirit molecule” could possibly be given to patients as soon as they enter an ambulance, rather than having to wait potentially hours before they get a CT scan, to find out which type stroke they are suffering from. This would allow recovery to be maximised and the amount of damage suffered by the patient to be minimised.

The drug made by Algernon Pharmaceuticals will be given in extremely low doses so it will not make patients hallucinate, but the dose will be high enough to allow the brain to react positively and form new connections. Algernon released their plans for the study only this week.

CEO for Algernon, Christopher Moreau told the Metro, that the drug “will help the brain heal even though patients aren’t having the psychedelic experience, and we really don’t want that if your patient has just had a stroke.”

He also explained that “stroke is one of the most devastating illnesses someone will experience, and there’s some research going on but no breakthroughs, and this could be quite exciting for medical science and neuroscience.”

