Greta Thunberg and Rihanna Pictures Torched by Delhi Protestors

IMAGES of Greta Thunberg and Rihanna were touched by protestors in Delhi after the Western celebrities tweeted their support of India’s farmer movement.

Effigies and images of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop superstar Rihanna were torched on the streets of Delhi by crowds counter-protesting India’s ongoing farmers’ movement.

For the last few months, India’s farmers have been protesting en masse against government plans to reform the country’s agriculture sector. The government and its supporters say that India needs to modernise its land, while the farmers claim their livelihoods are being threatened by commercial interests.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen climate activist, recently took to Twitter to express her support for the farmer protests – who recently stormed Delhi’s historical Red Fort. She posted a “toolkit” to help her followers support the farmers, by using the right hashtags and signing certain petitions.

Indian authorities blasted the young campaigner as being part of a global conspiracy, with the country’s ruling BJA party saying her tweet was “evidence of international plans for attacks against India”.

Meanwhile, Barbados-born pop singer Rihanna also drew the ire of those opposed to the farmers’ movement when she asked her Twitter followers “why aren’t we talking about this?” attached to content about the protests. Both women saw their images and likenesses torched by furious mobs in the Indian capital by pro-government protesters.

