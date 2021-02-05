THREE arrests have been made after a Granada apartment was linked to sexual exploitation.

A police operation called Operation Dominica, has led to the arrest of three people after women were discovered being sexually exploited in a Granada apartment.

-- Advertisement --



The operation started after a woman filed a complaint to say that she had been forced against her will to perform sexual acts. National police swooped in to arrest three people in the Granada flat for alleged offences of trafficking human beings, and further alleged crimes related to sexual exploitation and prostitution.

The police were able to rescue two women from situation in order to prevent them being further sexually exploited.

Operation Dominica began last December after a woman filed a complaint saying that she had been sexually exploited. She claimed to have initially worked in a hostess club in Alcalá La Real, in Jaen. The woman was then forced into prostitution that she could not get out of due to her personal and financial situation. Allegedly there was an initial agreement with the owner of the club but this later became an obligation where she was forced to have sex with any client.

The National Police were able to locate the club in the Jaen town, and then link this to the Granada apartment where girls were being housed. Prostitution was also practised at the apartment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Apartment Linked to Sexual Exploitation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.