Free Training to Get Young in to Work

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced free online training to help the town’s young people find work.

The free training will offer 15 young people aged between 16 and 29 the change to learn basic digital skills in a bid to help them find work.

The training will begin on March 18 and Councillor for Business and Employment, Maria Jose Roberto, said: “It is a proven fact that it is difficult to find a job for those who lack basic training and therefore it is necessary provide these young people with training that guarantees their social and professional integration through basic tools related to digital skills to promote their inclusion in the world of work.”

The councillor said the training will be for, “young people between 16 and 29 years old, who do not have the necessary qualifications to find employment and who will be given with various skills for their personal and professional development.”

She added the training was aimed, “to help those young people who for some reason left traditional education and who have a second chance to re-join training.”

The training will include information and digital literacy; communication and collaboration using digital technologies to communicate and share digital resources, and creation of an online presence.

It will also cover the creation of digital content and editing of new content as well as copyright management, in addition to security related to the safe and sustainable use of digital information and technology, such as the protection of devices and personal data.

It also includes the resolution of technical problems and the active search for employment through the internet and social networks.

