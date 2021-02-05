FRANCE rejects third national lockdown fearing the economy won’t cope with more restrictions

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at a press conference on Thursday, February 4 that plans for a third lockdown had been shelved as the “economic, social and human” implications can’t currently be justified. He added that with France’s vaccination rollout plan in full swing, and current restrictive measures starting to take effect, more drastic actions aren’t required at the moment.

‘The potential advantages of a third nationwide lockdown in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus had to be weighed against its cost in economic, social, human and sometimes even health terms,’ Castex said.

However, the Prime Minister warned that more drastic measures would be implemented if the situation deteriorates, and reiterated that now is ‘not the time’ to relax current restrictions, such as those requiring restaurants and shopping centres to remain closed.

‘The situation today does not justify such a move,’ he added.

If, however, the health situation deteriorates, the government would ‘not hesitate to do what is necessary’, he said.

The president of the country, Emmanuel Macron, has been vocal about the fact that he ‘trusts’ the French public to maintain a social conscious and work together to beat the third wave.

“I have confidence in us. These hours we are living through are crucial. Let’s do everything to stop the pandemic together”, he tweeted via his official Elysee Presidential account.

On Wednesday, February 3, French Health Authorities reported 316.47 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure just below the UK’s 331.09.

