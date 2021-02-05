Footballer Leigh Nicol reveals how she overcame deep depression

CRYSTAL PALACE player Leigh Nicol has revealed the ordeal she suffered in 2019 some intimate photos of her were stolen and shared on an adult website.

She was just 18 at the time and was playing in the lower categories of the Scotland team when someone hacked her phone and eventually put her football career in jeopardy.

In an interview with Sky Sports she explained her ordeal and how several teams rejected her after learning about the photos and did not want her name to be identified with their club and their brand.

She had played with Reading, London Bees, Milwall and Charlton Athletic.

This led her into a deep depression and she even revealed that she could “understand why people commit suicide because of things like this” adding that she doesn’t know how she has managed to overcome the depression, but that surrounding herself with the right people and changing perspective has helped her.

She claims that it still upsets her to receive constant comments about the photos and she finds it frustrating that people recognise her just because of that.

However, the player, who has more than 13,700 followers on her Instagram account, where she has shared photos of her holidays in Marbella and the Costa del Sol, amongst many other images, is happy that she is now back doing what she loves best, playing football.

