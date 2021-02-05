THE first Brit known to have caught COVID-19 died with drugs in his body at his university halls.

Connor Reed, aged 26, from Llandudno, in North Wales was the first known Brit to have caught COVID-19, and after recovering from the potentially deadly virus he tragically died with drugs in his system.

Connor had been a teacher in Wuhan, China and fell ill with COVID-19 in November 2019, he suffered from both flu like symptoms and pneumonia due to the virus. He was able to fight off the Coronavirus and then returned home to Wales to start his studies at Bangor University, where he was studying Chinese and linguistics.

The inquest heard how the student who is the first known Brit to have caught the Coronavirus was found dead in his room at the university halls on October 24, 2020.

Mum Hayley Reed, who now lives in America has paid tribute to her son online and said, “He will be so greatly missed by his brothers, family and friends.

“He had such a wonderful smile, enthusiasm and love for life. We are blessed to of had you in our lives if only for a very short time. Rest in peace darling.”

The student’s post mortem has revealed that the cause of death was respiratory failure due broncho-pneumonia that had been caused by ‘combined drug toxicity’.

Last year, Connor appeared on ITV’s This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and told them how scary quarantine in Wuhan had been.

The inquest has been adjourned as the investigation into the young student’s death continues.

