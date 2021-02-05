Farewell to Benidorm’s former mayor

AGUSTIN NAVARRO: Three days of mourning for Benidorm’s former mayor Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’s mayor Toni Perez called three days of official mourning for his predecessor Agustin Navarro Alvado.

A vigil was held in the council chamber, although owing to anti-Covid restrictions, members of public could only enter one-by-one to pay their last respects.

Benidorm-born Navarro, who was 59, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Belonging to the PSOE party, he was mayor from September 2009 until June 2015. Navarro was a member of the Diputacion provincial council between 2015 and 2019 and was also a councillor at Bolulla town hall .


“It is a sad for this town hall, for this corporation, for those who preceded us and for the people of Benidorm,” Toni Perez said.

