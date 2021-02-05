BENIDORM’s mayor Toni Perez called three days of official mourning for his predecessor Agustin Navarro Alvado.

A vigil was held in the council chamber, although owing to anti-Covid restrictions, members of public could only enter one-by-one to pay their last respects.

-- Advertisement --



Benidorm-born Navarro, who was 59, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Belonging to the PSOE party, he was mayor from September 2009 until June 2015. Navarro was a member of the Diputacion provincial council between 2015 and 2019 and was also a councillor at Bolulla town hall .

“It is a sad for this town hall, for this corporation, for those who preceded us and for the people of Benidorm,” Toni Perez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Farewell to Benidorm’s former mayor.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.