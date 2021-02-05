Ever heard the expression ‘it’s raining iguanas’? In South Florida you might

YOU may have heard the expression ‘raining cats and dogs’ but have you ever heard of it ‘raining iguanas’?

This was the forecast in South Florida, USA, as they prepared for the coldest night of the year this week.

Iguanas, considered to be an invasive species in the area, get most of their energy from the sun’s heat. As temperatures drop and even freeze, their blood cools, becomes slow and immobile, and eventually they lose their grip on the tree branches where they sleep, and fall to the ground.

While they may appear to be dead, they generally survive, and as their blood warms up again, they start to move, after having created a shocking image of streets strewn with their bodies.

They usually hibernate until temperatures rise and then return to normal life.

According to local meteorological services, the forecast for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, was for the coldest temperatures so far this winter and strong gusts of wind contributed to the icy sensation. The normal low in the area at this time of year is around 16ºC, but the unusual drop in temperatures has taken the mercury closer to 6ºC.

Feb 2 – Well it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida. Look out tonight and again on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx pic.twitter.com/PeVRsHnZNm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 2, 2021

