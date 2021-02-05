Ever heard the expression ‘it’s raining iguanas’? In South Florida you might

By
Jennifer Leighfield
-
0
Ever heard the expression ‘it’s raining iguanas’? In South Florida you might
The iguanas generally survive the ordeal

YOU may have heard the expression ‘raining cats and dogs’ but have you ever heard of it ‘raining iguanas’?

-- Advertisement --

This was the forecast in South Florida, USA, as they prepared for the coldest night of the year this week.

Iguanas, considered to be an invasive species in the area, get most of their energy from the sun’s heat. As temperatures drop and even freeze, their blood cools, becomes slow and immobile, and eventually they lose their grip on the tree branches where they sleep, and fall to the ground.


While they may appear to be dead, they generally survive, and as their blood warms up again, they start to move, after having created a shocking image of streets strewn with their bodies.

They usually hibernate until temperatures rise and then return to normal life.


According to local meteorological services, the forecast for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, was for the coldest temperatures so far this winter and strong gusts of wind contributed to the icy sensation. The normal low in the area at this time of year is around 16ºC, but the unusual drop in temperatures has taken the mercury closer to 6ºC.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ever heard the expression ‘it’s raining iguanas’? In South Florida you might”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleEU And China Look Forward To Impact Of New Investment Agreement
Jennifer Leighfield
Jennifer Leighfield
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Jennifer Leighfield, born in Salisbury, UK; resident in Malaga, Spain since 1989. Degree in Translation and Interpreting in Spanish, French and English from Malaga University (2005), specialising in Crime, Forensic Medicine and Genetics. Published translations include three books by Richard Handscombe. Worked with Euro Weekly News since November 2006. Well-travelled throughout Spain and the rest of the world, fan of Harry Potter and most things ‘geek’.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here