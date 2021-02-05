HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local force now has Tasers.

Local mayor Domingo Fernandez emphasised that the town hall would continue to equip officers with new resources.

-- Advertisement --



“These will help them to carry out their jobs efficiently while having a direct impact on providing the public with more safety,” the mayor said.

Officers receive specific training in handling the tasers as well as instruction in the type of situation where they may or not be used.

The tasers incorporate cameras that are activated as soon as the devices are in use, he explained, recording every procedure that officers carry out. This footage is then submitted to the authorities, guaranteeing that usage is “correct and proportional.”

As well as the Tasers the Huercal-Over police will soon be receiving drones as well as new car, as the town hall gradually renews their fleet of vehicles.

“We are constantly listening to what headquarters tells us, supplying our officers with new material and new technology,” Fernandez added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Electrifying news for Huercal-Overa police.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.