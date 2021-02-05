Electrifying news for Huercal-Overa police

Linda Hall
NEW EQUIPMENT: Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez presents the tasers Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local force now has Tasers.

Local mayor Domingo Fernandez emphasised that the town hall would continue to equip officers with new resources.

“These will help them to carry out their jobs efficiently while having a direct impact on providing the public with more safety,” the mayor said.

Officers receive specific training in handling the tasers as well as instruction in the type of situation where they may or not be used.


The tasers incorporate cameras that are activated as soon as the devices are in use, he explained, recording every procedure that officers carry out.  This footage is then submitted to the authorities, guaranteeing that usage is “correct and proportional.”

As well as the Tasers the Huercal-Over police will soon be receiving drones as well as new car, as the town hall gradually renews their fleet of vehicles.


“We are constantly listening to what headquarters tells us, supplying our officers with new material and new technology,” Fernandez added.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.

