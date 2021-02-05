€1.5 million energy efficiency improvements at Axarquia Hospital including the renewal of its air conditioning system.

THE project, promoted by the Andalucian Health Service and the Andalucian Energy Agency, will involve a comprehensive renovation of the hot and cold air conditioning system throughout the hospital.

It will also include the incorporation of photovoltaic energy generators, which will improve energy efficiency.

Two low-efficiency chillers will be replaced by another two with 1.02Mw of cooling power that have much higher efficiency, in addition to replacing seven air conditioners installed in various units of the Malaga hospital.

Roofing in the south wing of the hospital will be repaired or replaced and the centralised control system and data integration in computer servers of the Andalucian Energy Agency will be expanded.

Surgical lamps will also be replaced with better-performing LED technology.

The works are being co-financed by FEDER funds and are scheduled to take 12 months to complete.

The €1.5 million energy efficient project is part of the Action Plan for investments in energy efficiency and the development of renewable energies in buildings and facilities of the Junta de Andalucia, signed by the Andalucian Health Service and the Andalusian Energy Agency in June of 2019.

The objective is to “achieve a cleaner and more sustainable economy”.

