DONALD TRUMP returns to social media after weeks of exile

Former US president Donald Trump has made his first social media appearance after being banned from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, but unfortunately, the post doesn’t have the usual aplomb we’ve come to know and hate him for. Trump appeared to post on his new Gab account on Thursday night, February 4, in response to the Democrat demand that he testify in person at his upcoming impeachment trial.

The post read: “Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen.”

Trump was banned from several social media sites – his Twitter page is still blocked and he hasn’t posted on his Facebook page since early January – after his online posts in response to the raid on the US Capital building were considered inflammatory. In fact, his last social media comment, urging people to “remain peaceful” and commit “no violence” didn’t prevent him from being impeached for “inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” making the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

His trial is expected to begin on February 9, and the former president was recently left incensed when five of his top lawyers quit shortly before the big day. According to the New York Times, Mr Trump still insists that the case is “simple”, telling his advisors that he could represent himself to save money.

