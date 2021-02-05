The Danish Government has approved an ambitious new project to build an island in the North Sea, the size of 18 football pitches, that will provide enough energy to supply three million households, with the long-term plan being to increase it to three times that size.

The proposed ‘energy island’ will serve as the central hub for 200 giant wind turbines, and the artificial island, its exact location kept secret, for now, will be built 50 miles out at sea, at a cost of around £24b, funded partly by the private sector, though the Danish Government will own at least 50 per cent of the biggest construction project in its history.

Prof Jacob Ostergaard of the Technical University of Denmark said that other countries’ electricity grids could benefit from the project too, without giving specific details he hinted at Germany and The Netherlands, and maybe even the UK, he told the BBC, “This is gigantic, it’s the next big step for the Danish wind turbine industry”.

He added, We were leading on land, then we took the step offshore and now we are taking the step with energy islands, so it’ll keep the Danish industry in a pioneering position”.