TRAGIC death as dad took his own life hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The family of a beloved father and husband were heartbroken after the father-of-one took his own life, only hours after being diagnosed with COVID. Shkelqim Paja, aged 43, was found hanging in woodland in the Fold Road area of Stoneclough, by a walker in October.

-- Advertisement --



The family are still unable to believe that he committed suicide and said that he had never mentioned self-harming, although police investigating the death believe that the dad had ‘not have been coping with being Covid-positive’.

The inquest at Bolton Coroners Court resumed on Thursday with the court heard how leading up to his death Shkelqim had started to feel only mild COVID symptoms, but on October 13 his condition deteriorated to the extent that he fell down a flight of stairs after collapsing. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, but discharged the same day having been diagnosed with Covid and having been told that he could return home and self-isolate.

After the family went to bed that night Shkelqim left the house without warning anyone and was later found hanging in woodland.

Mrs Paja said in a statement to the court that “He never showed any signs that he would harm himself.

“It could be that he ended his life because he was suffering with Covid-19.

“We are still very upset by what has happened, we still cannot believe it.

“I wish he had told me he was feeling this way.

“We miss him greatly.”

The inquest found that tragically the dad had committed suicide. Police Detective Inspector Andrew Wright, who had attended the woodland scene where the body was found said “I believe he wasn’t coping with being Covid-positive and took his own life.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dad Took His Own Life Hours After COVID Diagnosis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.