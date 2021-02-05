A COUPLE have found the mummified body of an elderly man at a house in Malaga.

The couple, who had forced their way into the house intending to squat in it, found the mummified body on a bed at the property in Campanillas in the Maqueda area of Malaga.

-- Advertisement --



Homicide detectives from the National Police have now taken over an investigation into the man’s death, although early reports suggest his body showed no external signs of violence.

The grisly find was reported to police at around 9pm after the couple discovered the body of an 80-year-old at a country house next to the road to Valdeurraca.

Police travelled to the property where the couple admitted they had come to the house with the intention of squatting because they were homeless. They told officers that had forced the door open before finding the body of the man lying on a bed.

After confirming the man was dead, police called in colleagues to remove the body as well as officers from forensics.

The homicide department has since taken over the investigation.

So far police have not yet been able to fully confirm the identify the man but believe he was the resident of the house.

According to media reports, the house was neglected, with large amounts of rubbish. An old car was parked at the gate, which is also believed to have belonged to the man.

Police said the body was in such an advanced state of decomposition it was virtually mummified, indicating the death took place weeks ago.

According to media reports, police believe the man died alone from natural causes, however an autopsy will now take place to determine the exact cause of death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple Find Mummified Body in Malaga House”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.