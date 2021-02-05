Concerns Over Limpet Population Slow Malaga Megayacht Marina

CONCERNS over a type of protected limpet have forced delays to Malaga’s planned megayacht marina.

A survey at the area put aside for Malaga’s new megayacht marina will look into whether there is a particular type of protected limpet in the waters where the marina will be built, meaning delays to the start of works.

A team of divers will now be hired to produce a report confirming whether there is a type of endangered limpet in the water. The Port Authority maintains there are none.

President of the body, Carlos Rubio, said: “Before starting the work, a complementary study must be carried out, which for the most part has already been done, to verify that there are no limpets, but it is a question that is always requested in any authorisation.”

The official said the report would not pose significant delays.

Earlier this week it was announced the area a Pier One, which had until recently been home to smaller yachts, has now been cleared ready for work to start on a megayacht marina in Malaga’s port area.

Works to create the marina will include building two breakwaters to prevent motion within the marina, one measuring 30 metres long and the other 50 metres long.

Once complete, the marina will be able to host up to 31 yachts of between 30 and 100 metres in length, while a 745 square metre building will also be opened to serve as a reception and services building.

A luxury restaurant is also planned in a building in the area.

