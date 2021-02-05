Compass Group Apologises For Free School Meal Boxes Fiasco.

COMPASS GROUP has formally apologised to the City for the free school meal fiasco that damaged its reputation while at the same time the catering giant’s sales were being hit hard by the pandemic.

Chartwells, one of Compass’ subsidiaries, faced national fury last month after the meagre contents of free school meal boxes it provided to British schoolchildren were exposed by parents and labelled “unacceptable” by campaigning footballer Marcus Rashford.

It is not the first time the world’s biggest catering company — which supplies meals at prisons, hospitals and schools as well as offices and stadiums —has been forced into an apology. In 2006 the group was responsible for the nutritionally lacking turkey Twizzlers made infamous by Jamie Oliver’s school dinners campaign.

In a trading update issued ahead of its AGM today, the group said that “in light of the recent events around the provision of free school meal food parcels by our Education sector, we recognise that the quality and quantity of some food parcels fell short of our usual high standards”. It added: “We have apologised to everyone who has been affected.”

The firm, who laid off 7000 UK workers last year as part of cost-saving measures last year, warned: “although the news around vaccinations is encouraging, the pace of volume recovery remains uncertain”.

