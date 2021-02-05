Christopher Plummer – Sound Of Music and All The Money In The World Star Dies Aged 91.

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, best known for his appearances in The Sound of Music and Knives Out, has passed away in his Connecticut home with his wife, Elaine Taylor, of 53 years by his side.

Lou Pitt, his manager of 46 years, said: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour, and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

A prolific star of both stage and screen, Plummer is probably best remembered for his portrayal of Captain Von Trapp in 1965’s The Sound of Music. According to his IMDb page, the actor had been providing his voice to the film Heroes of the Golden Mask, which is currently filming.

Born Arthur Plummer in Toronto in 1929, the great-grandson of John Abbott, Canada’s third prime minister, and grew up in Quebec speaking English and French fluently. After leaving school he joined the Montreal Repertory Theatre, and after a short spell on Broadway achieved his first leading role as Hal in Henry V at the 1956 Stratford festival in Ontario.

More stage roles followed, in both Stratford and on Broadway, including his first Tony nomination in 1959 for best actor in Archibald MacLeish’s JB, which was directed by Elia Kazan. He also secured roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the UK, playing Benedick in the 1961 production of Much Ado About Nothing (opposite Geraldine McEwan) and the title role of Richard III in the same year.

