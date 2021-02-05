Celebrity Chef Rick Stein Offers Lifeline To Shellfish Exporter.

A shellfish wholesaler experiencing long delays sending lorry loads of lobsters from Pembrokeshire to Spain will now supply Rick Stein restaurants after celebrity chef Rick Stein’s team saw it on social media.

Last month, Nerys Edwards announced on social media that nearly £50,000 of shellfish had been held up for more than 30 hours. Rick Stein’s team got in touch after seeing her in the media talking about the problems at border controls. “We are so excited, I think it’s wonderful,” Ms Edwards said. “I am so grateful.”

Since last month she has been dealing with new border rules brought in as part of the UK’s new post-Brexit relationship with the European Union. She said that the Cornwall-based restaurant group contacted her daughter Lisa via the website she was developing for the family business.

Stein’s chef director Jack Stein, son of restauranteur and BBC television presenter Rick Stein, asked if they could help and buy lobsters and crabs from the family. “Having seen Nerys on the news, I wanted to get in touch straight away. I felt her pain, and as a company which works with fishermen, seafood and suppliers like Nerys’ on a daily basis, I wanted to help. We are in need of more lobsters in Cornwall, so this was an opportunity to help keep some of Nerys’ suppliers in business while she struggles to ship to Europe.” he said.

The plan is for her eldest son David to drive the live seafood to Cornwall weekly or fortnightly.

